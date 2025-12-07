Hover to Zoom
Unite Max Control Strong Hold Hair Spray
10 ozUPC: 0070037145057
UNITE Hair Max Control Strong Hold Spray is a hair spray for men and women that offers ultimate control to set your style with precision. This dry setting spray holds your locks in place without flakes or residue. Although your strands will stay exactly where you want them, this formula is never stiff or sticky. In addition to hold, it provides thermal and UV protection for your tresses.