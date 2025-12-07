UNITE Session Max Spray Extra Strong is the best hair moisturizing hair spray that provides extra strong hold for hair. This max session spray provides intense hydration and hold without weighing down hair and making it feel crunchy. This strong spray covers hair is a luscious glossiness that leaves hair shining and sleek all day. Unite is a professional hair care industry devoted to delivering the best hair care products to its' customers. Unite provides professional salon level hair care products and tools that help leave customers feeling like they just left a professional and high-end salon. This California based research company is devoted to experimenting with products to deliver quality made hair care products to its' wide variety of customers. Their goal is provide excellent hair care products for every hair type.