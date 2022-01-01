University Games-Mexican Train To Go Game. This to-go game takes up less space on your table and allow more room for snacking and sipping. The fun-size tiles are easy to read, weigh less, store better and are great for travel and vacations too! This 7x7-1/2x2- 3/4 in. pack contains ninety-one double 12 number dominos, eight glitter train markers, one mini-centerpiece, one storage case and rules for four games. WARNING: Choking Hazard- small parts. Not for children under 3 years. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

. Mexican Train To Go Game. Imported2.75" H x 7.5" W x 7.25" L.1.85 lbs