Puremco's Chickenfoot is the original, official, and only authorized version of this classic game! Chickenfoot is just the right mix of simplicity and intrigue to get any group together for some fun! Puremco's Professional Size Dominoes are thicker and have jumbo, brightly colored dots that are uniform in size and easy to see. The dominoes stand alone, keeping hands free for refreshments and fun. The included case is compact and easy to store when traveling or at home.