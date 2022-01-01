Similar to Mexican Train, Chickenfoot involves the building of trains. However, once a double is played on a foot, three tiles of the same number must be played before any other train can be played on again. This set of Double 9 dominoes is fun for the whole family. Our tournament size color-coded dominoes are thicker and have jumbo sized, brightly colored dots that are uniform in size and easy to see. The dominoes stand alone, keeping your hands free for refreshments and fun. The leatherette, vinyl case is compact and easy to store when traveling or at home. With official Tournament Size dominoes, you get the largest, thickest, most durable dominoes available.