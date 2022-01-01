It's All Aboard for Fun when playing Puremco's Mexican Train Game. Mexican Train & Chickenfoot are great for the whole family. The goals are to finish first and force the other players' remaining dominoes to be scored against them. The lowest scorer wins. Begin or end games by pressing the button on the centerpiece. You can choose either the Barnyard Rooster Crowing or the old-fashioned Train-Whistle, Chugging, Clickity-Clacking and Railroad Crossing Bells when you play. Use the 9 Train Markers to start the Mexican Train and to mark blocked trains. Requires 3 LR44 batteries (included).