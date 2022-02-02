Mexican Train is the most popular domino game played today! Each participant can play their train of dominoes from the center or on the group's common line, called The Mexican Train. The goal is to be the first player to play all one's tiles. Unexpected twists during game play will start and block the trains, making the game exciting and fun! Mexican Train brings just the right mix of simplicity and intrigue to any get-together. Everyone can learn in just minutes! Puremco's Professional Size Dominoes are large, with brightly colored dots that are uniform in size and easy to see. The dominoes stand alone, keeping hands free for refreshments and fun. Requires 3 LR44 batteries (included).