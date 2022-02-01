UNO Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 invites friendly competition with sporty graphics and a unique Olympic related twist the Spirit of Competition rule.

When you play this wild card you name a color and every player must reveal one card of that color from their hand the player with the highest card gets to discard.Just like in classic UNO, match cards by color or number and play action cards like Skip, Reverse, and Draw Four to shake up the competition. Score points by being the first to get rid of all the cards in your hand. When you're down to one card, claim the gold by shouting. The classic card game you love, adorned with the mascot for the 2020 Olympics. There's even a special rule just for this deck, so join the fun and get playing!