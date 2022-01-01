Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, created by the innovative winemakers of The Prisoner Wine Company, is characterized by bright and crisp fruit. Opening with aromas of melon and tropical fruit, this delightfully unconventional sauvignon blanc wine makes its mark on the world. Flavors of peach, fresh citrus, lime, and tropical fruit grace this crisp white wine. Sourced from the state's Central and North Coasts, this California white wine's delicious blend of sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc, and roussanne varietals offers brightness and texture. Enjoy a glass of wine on its own, or pair this bottled wine with artisanal cheeses at a wine and cheese party. This flavorful California wine also pairs well with grilled chicken and fish, asparagus quiche, and cucumber dill yogurt salad. For best taste, chill this bottle of wine for two to two and a half hours before serving. With Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc, freedom is a state of mind. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

Each 750 mL wine bottle contains approximately five glasses of white wine

California sauvignon blanc with aromas of melon and tropical fruit

Sauvignon blanc wine with flavors of peach, fresh citrus, lime, and tropical fruit

Crisp white wine with brightness and texture

Serve this white wine alongside grilled chicken and fish or enjoy a glass of wine on its own