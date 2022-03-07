Hover to Zoom
Utz BBQ Ripple Chip
2.75 ozUPC: 0004178019025
Nutrition Facts
3.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 oz
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11%
Saturated Fat2.5g12%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Cottonseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Corn Flour, Torula Yeast, Onion And Garlic Powders, Horseradish Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Coloring (Includes: Extractives Of Paprika, Annatto And Turmeric), Spice Extractives, Natural Smoke Flavor. Gluten Free
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
