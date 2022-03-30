Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Utz Crab Potato Chips
8.5 ozUPC: 0004178019234
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.5 About servings per container
Serving sizeabout 20 chips
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron6mg4%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin D1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Cottonseed Oil, Salt, Spices, Dextrose*, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Sugar*, Onion Powder, Honey Powder (Maltodextrin, Honey), Disodium Inosinate And Disodium Guanylate, Citric Acid. *Adds a trivial amount of added sugars.
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More