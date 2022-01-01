Ingredients

Potatoes, Peanut Oil or A Blend of Peanut Oil and Canola, Corn, or Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin (Derived from Corn), Salt, Lactose, Malic Acid, Vinegar, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More