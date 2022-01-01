Hover to Zoom
Utz Dirty Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
2 ozUPC: 0008379152014
Product Details
"Dirty" Potato Chips are kettle cooked one batch at a time and use premium ingredients for a crunchier, tastier chip.
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free (Contains 16g Total Fat)
- Kettle Cooked in a Peanut Oil Blend
- Kosher Certified
- 0g Trans Fat per serving
- No Artificial Colors or Flavors
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No Preservatives
- No MSG
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bag (56.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg18.33%
Total Carbohydrate34g11.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Peanut Oil or A Blend of Peanut Oil and Canola, Corn, or Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin (Derived from Corn), Salt, Lactose, Malic Acid, Vinegar, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
