Nutrition Facts

7.0 About servings per container

Serving size 28g

Amount per serving

Calories 150

% Daily value*

Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 2.5g 12% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 300mg 13%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0.5mg 2%

Potassium 360mg 8%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0.1mcg 0.41%