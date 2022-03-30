Hover to Zoom
Utz® Gluten-Free Red Hot Potato Chips Family Size
7.75 ozUPC: 0004178027182
Located in AISLE 13
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size28g
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat2.5g12%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0.41%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Potatoes, Cottonseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Paprika, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Corn Starch, Yellow Corn Flour, Extractives Of Paprika, Artificial Color (FD&C Red #40 Lake, FD&C Yellow #6 Lake), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Disodium Inosinate And Disodium Guanylate.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
