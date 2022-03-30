Nutrition Facts

8.0 About servings per container

Serving size 28g

Amount per serving

Calories 150

% Daily value*

Total Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 95mg 4%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0mg 2%

Potassium 370mg 11%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0.6%