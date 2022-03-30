Hover to Zoom
Utz Regular Potato Chips
9 ozUPC: 0004178019124
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeabout 20 chips
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg2%
Potassium370mg11%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Cottonseed Oil, Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
