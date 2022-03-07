Ingredients

Potatoes, Cottonseed Oil, Whey, Dextrose, Shortening Powder [Coconut Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate], Salt, Dehydrated Sour Cream [Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Cultured Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid], Dehydrated Onion, Sugar, Citric Acid, Dehydrated Parsley, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Garlic Powder, Disodium Inosinate And Disodium Guanylate. CONTAINS MILK

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

