Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Utz Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
8.5 ozUPC: 0004178019239
Purchase Options
Located in GROCERY
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.5 About servings per container
Serving sizeabout 20 chips
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat2.5g12%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg14%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Cottonseed Oil, Salt, Lactose, Sodium Diacetate, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Soybean Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More