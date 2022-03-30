Ingredients

Potatoes, Cottonseed Oil, Salt, Lactose, Sodium Diacetate, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Soybean Oil.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More