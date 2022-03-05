Vacu Vin is an international manufacturer of innovative wine related products for home and professional use which are characterized by their practical applications in daily circumstances. All products produced and developed by Vacu Vin are distinguished by their originality as well as their favourable pricetoquality ratio. The uniqueness of the product range is being emphasized by the fact that many products are patented worldwide to avoid imitation by other companies. Stainless Steel opener housed in a smooth touch easy grip handle. Comfortable and easy operation ergonomic handle slim style.

. Bottle Opener 0.55 x 3.74 x 7.48 in.China.0.55" D x 3.74" W x 7.48" L.0.14