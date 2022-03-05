Specially designed for long drink glasses. Set is colorcoded and labeled for easy identification. Drink options include Tom Collins Sea Breeze Cuba Libre Screwdriver Bloody Mary and Tequila Sunrise. Recipe Sticks double as a stirrer for mixing drinks properly. The adjustable rubber cap allows attachment on to a glass. Easy to follow the instructions on each stick. Easily cleaned and reused over and over again. Dishwasher safe.

. Cocktail Recipe Sticks Set of 6. Set of 6China.7.5" D x 6" W x 0.6" L.0.02