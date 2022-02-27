Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Vagisil® Scentsitive Scents® Spring Lilac Daily Intimate Wash
12 fl ozUPC: 0001150906029
Purchase Options
Product Details
Did you know that lack of hydration is one of the reasons why skin becomes sensitive and irritated? Your intimate skin is delicate to begin with, so getting the right balance of moisture can make a big difference. That’s why we developed Sensitive Plus Vaginal Wash infused with the scent of Spring Lilac that is gentle on delicate skin. This vaginal wash gives sensitive skin the moisture balance it needs and gently cleanses PLUS soothes, moisturizes & helps protect sensitive intimate skin. Dermatologist & Gynecologist Tested.
- Our intimate wash contains no dyes, parabens or MIT preservatives
- Gynecologist & Dermatologist tested
- Hypoallergenic and pH balanced
- Formulated with Vitamin E for delicate, smooth skin
- All-day freshness