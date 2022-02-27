Did you know that lack of hydration is one of the reasons why skin becomes sensitive and irritated? Your intimate skin is delicate to begin with, so getting the right balance of moisture can make a big difference. That’s why we developed Sensitive Plus Vaginal Wash infused with the scent of Spring Lilac that is gentle on delicate skin. This vaginal wash gives sensitive skin the moisture balance it needs and gently cleanses PLUS soothes, moisturizes & helps protect sensitive intimate skin. Dermatologist & Gynecologist Tested.

Our intimate wash contains no dyes, parabens or MIT preservatives

Gynecologist & Dermatologist tested

Hypoallergenic and pH balanced

Formulated with Vitamin E for delicate, smooth skin

All-day freshness