Did you know that lack of hydration is one of the reasons why skin becomes sensitive and irritated? Your intimate skin is delicate to begin with, so getting the right balance of moisture can make a big difference. That’s why we developed Sensitive Plus Vaginal Wash infused with the scent of White Jasmine flower that is gentle on delicate skin. This vaginal wash gives sensitive skin the moisture balance it needs and gently cleanses PLUS soothes, moisturizes & helps protect sensitive intimate skin.

No dyes, parabens or MIT preservatives

Hypoallergenic & pH balanced

Dermatologist & gynecologist tested

Contains Vitamin E