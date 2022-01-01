Hover to Zoom
Vagisil® Scentsitive Scents® White Jasmine Dry Wash
2.6 ozUPC: 0001150906056
Product Details
Some days, a shower is a luxury. We get it. So, Scentsitive Scents Dry Wash, with our famous skin-friendly scent, gives you a fresh, clean feeling without water. You and your sensitive intimate skin will love it.
- Vagisil Scentsitive Scents Dry Wash gives you that clean and fresh feeling on the go without water
- Gynecologist & clinically tested with a hypoallergenic, skin-friendly scent
- Made with only 3 ingredients that leave no white residue, unlike other ordinary feminine sprays
- Made with no parabens or MIT preservatives