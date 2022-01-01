Vagisil® Scentsitive Scents® White Jasmine Dry Wash Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Vagisil® Scentsitive Scents® White Jasmine Dry Wash Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Vagisil® Scentsitive Scents® White Jasmine Dry Wash Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Vagisil® Scentsitive Scents® White Jasmine Dry Wash Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Vagisil® Scentsitive Scents® White Jasmine Dry Wash

2.6 ozUPC: 0001150906056
Purchase Options

Product Details

Some days, a shower is a luxury. We get it. So, Scentsitive Scents Dry Wash, with our famous skin-friendly scent, gives you a fresh, clean feeling without water. You and your sensitive intimate skin will love it.

  • Vagisil Scentsitive Scents Dry Wash gives you that clean and fresh feeling on the go without water
  • Gynecologist & clinically tested with a hypoallergenic, skin-friendly scent
  • Made with only 3 ingredients that leave no white residue, unlike other ordinary feminine sprays
  • Made with no parabens or MIT preservatives