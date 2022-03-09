Did you know that lack of hydration is one of the reasons why skin becomes sensitive and irritated? Your intimate skin is delicate to begin with, so getting the right balance of moisture can make a big difference. That’s why we developed Sensitive Plus Vaginal Wash. Vagisil Sensitive Plus Wash Gives sensitive skin the moisture balance it needs and gently cleanses PLUS soothes, moisturizes & helps protect sensitive intimate skin – especially when it becomes dry and irritated.

Vaginal wash that gently cleanses, soothes & moisturizes sensitive skin

Soap-free & no harsh detergents

Hypoallergenic

Dermatologist, gynecologist, & clinically tested

Moisturizing formula helps protect dry, sensitive skin from irritation