Valley Fresh White Chicken Cuts Pouch Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Valley Fresh White Chicken Cuts Pouch Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Valley Fresh White Chicken Cuts Pouch

7 ozUPC: 0007478507755
Purchase Options

Product Details

At Valley Fresh, we know it’s important to feel good about what you eat. That’s why our nutritious white chicken in a handy grab-and-go pouch starts with 100% natural ingredients: white chicken, water, rosemary, and sea salt. Each serving is packed with 12 grams of protein per serving, making it an excellent source of protein. When you add in the fact that you don't have to drain before you eat — well, we think it can't get any better than that. Whether it’s traditional chicken recipes, like your mother's favorite chicken salad, or something new, like chipotle chicken nacho bites, you’re going to love the chicken you serve. Taste the difference! Great for fast and easy meals.

  • No Preservatives Added
  • No Artificial Ingredients, Minimally Processed
  • Inspected for Wholesomeness by USDA
  • Easy Open Package
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
White Chicken , Water , Contains 2% Or Less : of : Sea Salt , Flavoring .

Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More