Valley Fresh White Chicken Cuts Pouch
Product Details
At Valley Fresh, we know it’s important to feel good about what you eat. That’s why our nutritious white chicken in a handy grab-and-go pouch starts with 100% natural ingredients: white chicken, water, rosemary, and sea salt. Each serving is packed with 12 grams of protein per serving, making it an excellent source of protein. When you add in the fact that you don't have to drain before you eat — well, we think it can't get any better than that. Whether it’s traditional chicken recipes, like your mother's favorite chicken salad, or something new, like chipotle chicken nacho bites, you’re going to love the chicken you serve. Taste the difference! Great for fast and easy meals.
- No Preservatives Added
- No Artificial Ingredients, Minimally Processed
- Inspected for Wholesomeness by USDA
- Easy Open Package
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
White Chicken , Water , Contains 2% Or Less : of : Sea Salt , Flavoring .
Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
