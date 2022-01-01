Ingredients

Minced Pollock, Wheat Flour, Water, Soybean Oil, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Garlic Powder, Spice, Paprika, Monocalcium Phosphate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.