Van de Kamp's Jumbo Fish Sticks
Product Details
When you want even bigger delicious, crispy fish sticks, reach for Van de Kamp's Jumbo Fish Sticks,made with 100% real fish. This mouthwatering, wild-caught pollock is surrounded by a golden breading made from crunchy panko breadcrumbs that is the perfect combination of flavor and crispiness. Whether you are adding them to your favorite fish taco recipe, dipping them in tartar sauce or simply eating them all by themselves, you will love these tasty fish sticks. They are also a good source of omega-3s so you can feel good about the seafood you're eating. Van de Kamp’s made with 100% real fish and never any fillers.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Minced Pollock, Wheat Flour, Water, Soybean Oil, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Garlic Powder, Spice, Paprika, Monocalcium Phosphate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
