Van's 8 Whole Grains Multigrain Waffles 6 Count
Product Details
Our 8 Whole Grains Multigrain waffles are a crispy combination of hearty whole wheat, oats, barley, brown rice, rye, quinoa, amaranth and millet. Sweetened with a touch of honey, we're sure it will be love at first bite! Available in two delicious varieties, Van's 8 Whole Grains Waffles are made simply, with ingredients we are proud of. Each of Van's 8 Whole Grains Waffles carries the Whole Grain Stamp from the Whole Grains Council and has been verified by the Non-GMO Project.
- 150 calories per serving
- 32 grams of nutrient-dense whole grains
- 7 grams of fiber per serving
- Egg- and dairy-free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's 8 Whole Grains Mix (Whole Wheat, Oat, Barley, Brown Rice, Dark Rye, Quinoa, Amaranth and Millet Flours), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Contains 2% or Less: Malt Extract, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vital Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Organic Honey, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More