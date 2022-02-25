Van's 8 Whole Grains Multigrain Waffles 6 Count Perspective: front
Van's 8 Whole Grains Multigrain Waffles 6 Count Perspective: left
Van's 8 Whole Grains Multigrain Waffles 6 Count Perspective: right
Van's 8 Whole Grains Multigrain Waffles 6 Count

8 ozUPC: 0008994730203
Product Details

Our 8 Whole Grains Multigrain waffles are a crispy combination of hearty whole wheat, oats, barley, brown rice, rye, quinoa, amaranth and millet. Sweetened with a touch of honey, we're sure it will be love at first bite! Available in two delicious varieties, Van's 8 Whole Grains Waffles are made simply, with ingredients we are proud of. Each of Van's 8 Whole Grains Waffles carries the Whole Grain Stamp from the Whole Grains Council and has been verified by the Non-GMO Project.

  • 150 calories per serving
  • 32 grams of nutrient-dense whole grains
  • 7 grams of fiber per serving
  • Egg- and dairy-free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (75 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium325mg25%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium137mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's 8 Whole Grains Mix (Whole Wheat, Oat, Barley, Brown Rice, Dark Rye, Quinoa, Amaranth and Millet Flours), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Contains 2% or Less: Malt Extract, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vital Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Organic Honey, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
