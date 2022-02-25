Ingredients

(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's 8 Whole Grains Mix (Whole Wheat, Oat, Barley, Brown Rice, Dark Rye, Quinoa, Amaranth and Millet Flours), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Contains 2% or Less: Malt Extract, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vital Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Organic Honey, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More