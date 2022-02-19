Van's Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon Waffles - 6 ct
Product Details
Made with our whole grain gluten-free flour blend and sweetened with real apple juice, these Van's® Simply Delicious Gluten-Free Apple Cinnamon Waffles pack a delicious punch of flavor in every bite. Packed with 23g of nutrient-dense whole grains per serving, our waffles are the perfect way to enjoy a warm breakfast before you start your day. Try them topped with real maple syrup and fresh apples for a tasty breakfast or mid-day snack. This product is certified Kosher and has no hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's Gluten Free Mix (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Apple Juice Concentrate, Contains 2% or Less: Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sunflower and/or Soy Lecithin, Cinnamon, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Guar Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More