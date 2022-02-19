Ingredients

(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's Gluten Free Mix (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Apple Juice Concentrate, Contains 2% or Less: Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sunflower and/or Soy Lecithin, Cinnamon, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Guar Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More