Van's Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon Waffles - 6 ct

9 ozUPC: 0008994730214
Made with our whole grain gluten-free flour blend and sweetened with real apple juice, these Van's® Simply Delicious Gluten-Free Apple Cinnamon Waffles pack a delicious punch of flavor in every bite. Packed with 23g of nutrient-dense whole grains per serving, our waffles are the perfect way to enjoy a warm breakfast before you start your day. Try them topped with real maple syrup and fresh apples for a tasty breakfast or mid-day snack. This product is certified Kosher and has no hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg19.57%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium232mg20%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium111mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's Gluten Free Mix (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Apple Juice Concentrate, Contains 2% or Less: Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sunflower and/or Soy Lecithin, Cinnamon, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Guar Gum

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

