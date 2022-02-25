Van's Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles - 6 ct Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Van's Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles - 6 ct Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Van's Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles - 6 ct Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Van's Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles - 6 ct

9 ozUPC: 0008994730220
Purchase Options
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

Everything's better with blueberries, and Van's® Simply Delicious Gluten-Free Blueberry Waffles are no exception. Made with our gluten-free flour blend, ripe blueberries, and sweetened with real fruit juice, these gluten-free waffles are packed with blueberry goodness in every bite. With 21g of nutrient-dense whole grains per serving, our waffles are the perfect way to enjoy a warm breakfast before you start your day. Try them topped with real maple syrup, fresh blueberries, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts. This product is certified Kosher and has no hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. 

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18.26%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium217mg15%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium98mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's Gluten Free Mix (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less: Cane Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Van's Natural Fruit Juice Blend (Pineapple, Peach and Pear Juice Concentrates), Sunflower and/or Soy Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Dried Blueberries and Blackberries, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More