Ingredients

(That We are Proud of!) Water, Van's Gluten Free Mix (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less: Cane Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Van's Natural Fruit Juice Blend (Pineapple, Peach and Pear Juice Concentrates), Sunflower and/or Soy Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Dried Blueberries and Blackberries, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More