Van's Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles Family Size 12 Count
Product Details
Everything's better with blueberries, and Van's® Simply Delicious Gluten-Free Blueberry Waffles are no exception. Made with our gluten-free flour blend, ripe blueberries, and sweetened with real fruit juice, these gluten-free waffles are packed with blueberry goodness in every bite. With 21g of nutrient-dense whole grains per serving, our waffles are the perfect way to enjoy a warm breakfast before you start your day. Try them topped with real maple syrup, fresh blueberries, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts.
- One box of 12 frozen waffles
- Gluten-free waffles made with real blueberries
- Packed with 21g of nutrient-dense whole grains per serving
- No high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Certified gluten-free, Kosher and Non-GMO Project verified
- Made with simple, real, and clean ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Van's Gluten Free Mix (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Soy Flour), Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less: Cane Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Van's Natural Fruit Juice Blend (Pineapple, Peach and Pear Juice Concentrates), Sunflower and/or Soy Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Dried Blueberries and Blackberries, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More