Everything's better with blueberries, and Van's® Simply Delicious Gluten-Free Blueberry Waffles are no exception. Made with our gluten-free flour blend, ripe blueberries, and sweetened with real fruit juice, these gluten-free waffles are packed with blueberry goodness in every bite. With 21g of nutrient-dense whole grains per serving, our waffles are the perfect way to enjoy a warm breakfast before you start your day. Try them topped with real maple syrup, fresh blueberries, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts.

One box of 12 frozen waffles

Gluten-free waffles made with real blueberries

Packed with 21g of nutrient-dense whole grains per serving

No high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

Certified gluten-free, Kosher and Non-GMO Project verified

Made with simple, real, and clean ingredients

