Van's Homestyle Pancakes - 8 ct
Product Details
Made with whole wheat flour and rice flour, Van's® Simply Delicious Homestyle Pancakes are a wholesome way to get your homemade pancake fix. With 0g trans fat per serving, these light and fluffy pancakes are a better-for-you take on this brunch favorite. Quick and easy to make, our pancakes are the perfect way to enjoy a warm breakfast before you start your day. Try them topped with melted butter and pure maple syrup for a seriously tasty breakfast or brunch. Each box contains 8 simply delicious frozen pancakes. This product is certified Kosher and has no hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cane Sugar, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Rice Flour, Contains 2% or Less: Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Tapioca Starch, Eggs, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
