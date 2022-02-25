Van's Homestyle Pancakes - 8 ct Perspective: front
Van's Homestyle Pancakes - 8 ct Perspective: back
Van's Homestyle Pancakes - 8 ct Perspective: left
Van's Homestyle Pancakes - 8 ct Perspective: right
Van's Homestyle Pancakes - 8 ct

12.4 ozUPC: 0008994760603
Made with whole wheat flour and rice flour, Van's® Simply Delicious Homestyle Pancakes are a wholesome way to get your homemade pancake fix. With 0g trans fat per serving, these light and fluffy pancakes are a better-for-you take on this brunch favorite. Quick and easy to make, our pancakes are the perfect way to enjoy a warm breakfast before you start your day. Try them topped with melted butter and pure maple syrup for a seriously tasty breakfast or brunch. Each box contains 8 simply delicious frozen pancakes. This product is certified Kosher and has no hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. 

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pancakes (87 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein5g
Calcium79mg6%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium111mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cane Sugar, Organic Nonfat Dry Milk, Rice Flour, Contains 2% or Less: Non-GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Rice Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate), Tapioca Starch, Eggs, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

