Vana Life Foods Coconut Lime Green Chickpea Superfood Bowl
10 ozUPC: 0085207500602
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Vana Life Foods hearty, plant-based vegan meals offer a good source of protein (and delicious flavor!) for on-the-go types and busy schedules. Just heat and eat!
- Vegan
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- No Preservatives
- Non-GMO Verified
- BPA Free Packaging
- 1 Meal Serving / Portion
- Ready in 90 Seconds
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (284 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar7g
Protein9g
Calcium53mg4%
Iron3mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Sweet Potatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Water, Cilantro, Contains 2% or Less of Corn Starch, Ginger, Lemongrass, Xanthan Gum, Lime Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Guar Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
