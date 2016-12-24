Ingredients

Green Chickpeas, Coconut Milk, Sweet Potatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Water, Cilantro, Contains 2% or Less of Corn Starch, Ginger, Lemongrass, Xanthan Gum, Lime Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Guar Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More