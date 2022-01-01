3D Flip FunctionPress the 3D flip button. Push the right joystick to perform 360-degree flip in an appointed direction. 2. Headless Mode - Press the headless mode button, wait for the two beeps and the LED light to flash twice (use the joystick to control the direction). Press the headless mode button again to exit the mode. 3. One Key Return - Press the return key and hold for 2-3 seconds (the quadcopter will return to its starting point). Press any key to exit the mode. 4. Trajectory Flight To activate: press the trajectory flight button (use the altitude hold function for a steady flight). Draw a line on the control panel to create a flight trajectory for the drone. Tap anywhere else to cancel the trajectory. 5. Speed Switch - For medium speed: press the speed switch once and wait for two beeps of the remote buzzer. For high speed: press again and listen for three beeps. To return to low speed: press for the third time and listen for one beep. 6. Pressure Altitude Hold In this mode, the quadcopter maintains a constant altitude. The user can control the roll and pitch, lean angles and heading.

Weight: 1.8 lbs