Made with real cheese in Amish Country, Ohio this variety pack of crunchy cheese crisps from Bunker Hill are a tasty and healthy alternative to chips. These all natural crisps are sugar free, keto friendly, gluten free, and high in protein so you can grab a bag guilt free. Comes in a convenient resealable bag so you can savor them for days at a time, even if it might be tempting to eat them all in one sitting. These crisps come in five bold flavors that are carefully crafted in the heart of Amish Country. Snack guilt free with Bunker Hill Cheese Crisps.