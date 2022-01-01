VAXA Buffer pH is a doctor-formulated homeopathic medicinal, designed to help the body naturally and safely balance an overly acid or overly alkaline system. Buffer pH has been VÄXA's number one selling product since 1987. The medicinal contains an advanced multi-dimensional formulation which incorporates homeopathic remedies as well as herbal and nutritional base components. It is also free of gluten. Buffer pH is specifically formulated to balance pH, replace leached minerals and work at the cellular and sub-cellular level, creating the perfect foundation for your body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.