Vaxa Buffer pH®
Product Details
VAXA Buffer pH is a doctor-formulated homeopathic medicinal, designed to help the body naturally and safely balance an overly acid or overly alkaline system. Buffer pH has been VÄXA's number one selling product since 1987. The medicinal contains an advanced multi-dimensional formulation which incorporates homeopathic remedies as well as herbal and nutritional base components. It is also free of gluten. Buffer pH is specifically formulated to balance pH, replace leached minerals and work at the cellular and sub-cellular level, creating the perfect foundation for your body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chamomilla , Rheum , Robinia Pseudoacacia 3x , 6x , 12x , Natrum Phosphoricum , Natrum Sulfuricum , Natrum Muriaticum , Kali Carbonicum , Kali Oxalicum , Kali Phosphoricum , Kali Muriaticum 6x , 12x , Kali Sulfuricum , Magnesia Phosphorica , 8x , 12x , Nux Vomica 3c , 6c , 12c ; Graphites 6c , 12c , Sodium Bicarbonate , Calcium Carbonate , Potassium Bicarbonate , Berbine Alkaloid , Aloe Vera Powder , Cucumber Powder , Gelatin , Rice Flour , Dextrose .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More