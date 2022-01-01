Vaxa Buffer pH® Perspective: front
Vaxa Buffer pH® Perspective: back
Vaxa Buffer pH® Perspective: top
Vaxa Buffer pH®

120 ctUPC: 0070400200736
Product Details

VAXA Buffer pH is a doctor-formulated homeopathic medicinal, designed to help the body naturally and safely balance an overly acid or overly alkaline system. Buffer pH has been VÄXA's number one selling product since 1987. The medicinal contains an advanced multi-dimensional formulation which incorporates homeopathic remedies as well as herbal and nutritional base components. It is also free of gluten. Buffer pH is specifically formulated to balance pH, replace leached minerals and work at the cellular and sub-cellular level, creating the perfect foundation for your body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chamomilla , Rheum , Robinia Pseudoacacia 3x , 6x , 12x , Natrum Phosphoricum , Natrum Sulfuricum , Natrum Muriaticum , Kali Carbonicum , Kali Oxalicum , Kali Phosphoricum , Kali Muriaticum 6x , 12x , Kali Sulfuricum , Magnesia Phosphorica , 8x , 12x , Nux Vomica 3c , 6c , 12c ; Graphites 6c , 12c , Sodium Bicarbonate , Calcium Carbonate , Potassium Bicarbonate , Berbine Alkaloid , Aloe Vera Powder , Cucumber Powder , Gelatin , Rice Flour , Dextrose .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.