Laboratory tested and proven to remove wax, soil and agricultural chemicals significantly better than rinsing alone with water. Ideal for use on organic and non-organic produce. Veggie Wash Organic uses unique natural and organic citrus solvents for effective and safe cleaning. Removes surface contaminants and leaves no aftertaste...only the natural flavors of truly clean fruits and vegetables.

Made with the magic of citrus...from the makers of Citrus Magic®