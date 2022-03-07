Hover to Zoom
Veggiecraft® Farms Cauliflower Spaghetti Pasta
8 ozUPC: 0004601516793
Convenience, great taste and value.
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size2 oz
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate63g23%
Protein31g23%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
LENTIL, PEA AND CAULIFLOWER FLOURS.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More