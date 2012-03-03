VegLife Red Marine Calcium™ 100% Vegan Perspective: front
VegLife Red Marine Calcium™ 100% Vegan

90 TabletsUPC: 0007628021928
Adequate calcium throughout life, as part of a well-balanced diet may reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Red Marine Calcium is derived from mineralized red algae harvested from pristine waters off the Western Irish coast. Rich in bioactive calcium, it contains up to 70 naturally-occuring essential trace minerals intended to provide nutritive support for bone health

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
Ingredients
Calcium ( Lithothamnium Spp ) , ( , from : Red Algae ) , Magnesium ( Lithothamnium Spp ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Acacia and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

