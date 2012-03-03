VegLife Red Marine Calcium™ 100% Vegan
Product Details
Adequate calcium throughout life, as part of a well-balanced diet may reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Red Marine Calcium is derived from mineralized red algae harvested from pristine waters off the Western Irish coast. Rich in bioactive calcium, it contains up to 70 naturally-occuring essential trace minerals intended to provide nutritive support for bone health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium ( Lithothamnium Spp ) , ( , from : Red Algae ) , Magnesium ( Lithothamnium Spp ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Acacia and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
