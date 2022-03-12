VegLife Supreme Vegan D™
Product Details
Vitamin D provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones and is intended to work synergistically with calcium and phosphorus for enhanced absorption.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Synergistic Herbal Base ( Alfalfa , Parsley ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Shavegrass ( Equisetum Arvense ) ( Aerial ) , Stearic Acid , Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) , Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) ( Leaf ) , Sweet Potato , Silica , Carrot , Broccoli and Tomato .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
