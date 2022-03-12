VegLife Supreme Vegan D™ Perspective: front
VegLife Supreme Vegan D™

2000 IU - 100 TabletsUPC: 0007628087031
Product Details

Vitamin D provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones and is intended to work synergistically with calcium and phosphorus for enhanced absorption.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Synergistic Herbal Base ( Alfalfa , Parsley ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Shavegrass ( Equisetum Arvense ) ( Aerial ) , Stearic Acid , Nettle ( Urtica dioica ) ( Leaf ) , Dandelion ( Taraxacum officinale ) ( Leaf ) , Sweet Potato , Silica , Carrot , Broccoli and Tomato .

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
