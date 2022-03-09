VegLife Vegan B12 plus Folic Acid Orange
Product Details
Strict vegans require B-12 supplementation since this vitamin is found almost exclusively in animal foods. Small lozenge is great tasting! Tooth-Friendly: Vegan B-12 lozenges contain the natural sweeteners xylitol and sorbitol which do not promote tooth decay.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Xylitol , Sorbitol , Citric Acid , Natural Orange , Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
