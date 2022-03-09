VegLife Vegan B12 plus Folic Acid Orange Perspective: front
VegLife Vegan B12 plus Folic Acid Orange

1000 mcg - 50 LozengesUPC: 0007628074345
Product Details

Strict vegans require B-12 supplementation since this vitamin is found almost exclusively in animal foods. Small lozenge is great tasting! Tooth-Friendly: Vegan B-12 lozenges contain the natural sweeteners xylitol and sorbitol which do not promote tooth decay.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Xylitol , Sorbitol , Citric Acid , Natural Orange , Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
