VegLife Vegan Cal Mag Zinc
Product Details
Adequate calcium throughout life, as part of a well-balanced diet, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis. The minerals in this advanced product are reacted with whole rice concentrate rather than soy, yeast or milk proteins that are commonly used to chelate minerals. The unique rice used in this product is seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice. An herbal base has been added for nutritive support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Whole Rice Concentrate , Organic Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
