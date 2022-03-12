VegLife Vegan Cal Mag Zinc Perspective: front
VegLife Vegan Cal Mag Zinc

120 Vegan CapsulesUPC: 0007628011336
Adequate calcium throughout life, as part of a well-balanced diet, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis. The minerals in this advanced product are reacted with whole rice concentrate rather than soy, yeast or milk proteins that are commonly used to chelate minerals. The unique rice used in this product is seven times higher in amino acid content than ordinary rice. An herbal base has been added for nutritive support.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Whole Rice Concentrate , Organic Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
