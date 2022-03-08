Hover to Zoom
VegLife Vegan Charcoal Capsules 250 mg
60 ctUPC: 0007628025395
Product Details
This product is derived from high-quality food grade sustainable charcoal sourced from coconut shells.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Activated Charcoal ( , from : Coconut Shells ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
