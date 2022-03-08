VegLife Vegan D
Product Details
Vitamin D provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones and is intended to work synergistically with calcium and phosphorus for enhanced absorption.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Vegiblend : Base ( Carrot , Broccoli and Tomato Concentrate ) , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More