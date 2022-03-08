VegLife Vegan D Perspective: front
VegLife Vegan D

400 IU - 100 TabletsUPC: 0007628074140
Vitamin D provides nutritive support for skeletal growth and strong bones and is intended to work synergistically with calcium and phosphorus for enhanced absorption.

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Vegiblend : Base ( Carrot , Broccoli and Tomato Concentrate ) , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

