120 Vegan CapsulesUPC: 0007628046826
Product Details

This unique 100% vegan formula provides optimal levels of shellfish-free Glucosamine, MSM with naturally occurring sulfur, non-animal derived Hyaluronic Acid and guaranteed potency Turmeric Root Extract.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glucosamine Hydrochloride , MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root Extract ) , Hyaluronic Acid ( Microbial Fermentation ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Proprietary Herbal Blend ( Boswellia , Gum Extract , Ginger Root , Carrot , Broccoli and Tomato ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
