VegLife Vegan Glucosamine Supreme™
Product Details
This unique 100% vegan formula provides optimal levels of shellfish-free Glucosamine, MSM with naturally occurring sulfur, non-animal derived Hyaluronic Acid and guaranteed potency Turmeric Root Extract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glucosamine Hydrochloride , MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root Extract ) , Hyaluronic Acid ( Microbial Fermentation ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Proprietary Herbal Blend ( Boswellia , Gum Extract , Ginger Root , Carrot , Broccoli and Tomato ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
