This unique 100% vegan formula provides optimal levels of ASU, a proprietary extract of avocado and soy oils intended to provide nutritive support for healthy cartilage tissue. It also contains Tart Cherry, standardized for anthocyanin, an antioxidant which has free radical neutralizing properties.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Avocado Soy Unsaponifiables , ( 30% , Phytosterols ) , Tart Cherry ( Prunus Cerasus ) ( Fruit Concentrate ) , Anthocyanin . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
