VegLife Vegan Joint Supreme™
Product Details
This unique 100% vegan formula provides optimal levels of ASU, a proprietary extract of avocado and soy oils intended to provide nutritive support for healthy cartilage tissue. It also contains Tart Cherry, standardized for anthocyanin, an antioxidant which has free radical neutralizing properties.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Avocado Soy Unsaponifiables , ( 30% , Phytosterols ) , Tart Cherry ( Prunus Cerasus ) ( Fruit Concentrate ) , Anthocyanin . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More