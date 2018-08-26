This unique 100% vegan formula provides optimal levels of ASU, a proprietary extract of avocado and soy oils intended to provide nutritive support for healthy cartilage tissue. It also contains Tart Cherry, standardized for anthocyanin, an antioxidant which has free radical neutralizing properties.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.