60 ctUPC: 0007628033942
Vegan One™ Multiple is a premium quality, one tablet per day multiple vitamin-mineral formula intended to provide nutritive support for normal and healthy energy production.

Iron is specially coated to help prevent interaction with incompatible nutrients.

VegLife is committed to providing a complete line of premium quality supplements free of animal by-products. These tablets are easy to swallow and fast-acting.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg5%
Iron0mg100%
Vitamin A0International Unit100%
Vitamin C0mg333%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Choline , Inositol , Paba ( Aminobenzoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Phosphate , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Sodium Alginate , Stearic Acid , Starch ( Pea ) , Soy Protein , Rice Flour , Vegiblend : Base ( Carrot , Broccoli , Tomato Concentrate ) , Organic Spirulina and Montmorillonite Clay .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

