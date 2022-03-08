Vegan One™ Multiple is a premium quality, one tablet per day multiple vitamin-mineral formula intended to provide nutritive support for normal and healthy energy production.

Iron is specially coated to help prevent interaction with incompatible nutrients.

VegLife is committed to providing a complete line of premium quality supplements free of animal by-products. These tablets are easy to swallow and fast-acting.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.