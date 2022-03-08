VegLife Vegan One Multiple with Iron Tablets
Product Details
Vegan One™ Multiple is a premium quality, one tablet per day multiple vitamin-mineral formula intended to provide nutritive support for normal and healthy energy production.
Iron is specially coated to help prevent interaction with incompatible nutrients.
VegLife is committed to providing a complete line of premium quality supplements free of animal by-products. These tablets are easy to swallow and fast-acting.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Choline , Inositol , Paba ( Aminobenzoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Phosphate , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Sodium Alginate , Stearic Acid , Starch ( Pea ) , Soy Protein , Rice Flour , Vegiblend : Base ( Carrot , Broccoli , Tomato Concentrate ) , Organic Spirulina and Montmorillonite Clay .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
