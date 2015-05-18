Velveeta Shells & Cheese Cups Perspective: front
Velveeta Shells & Cheese Cups Perspective: back
Velveeta Shells & Cheese Cups Perspective: left
Velveeta Shells & Cheese Cups Perspective: right
Velveeta Shells & Cheese Cups Perspective: top
Velveeta Shells & Cheese Cups

4 ct / 2.19 ozUPC: 0002100002946
Product Details

Dinner time has never been so easy, especially now that you can enjoy Velveeta Low Fat Shells and Cheese. When you try our low fat shells and cheese, you'll get real 2% milk and 100% flavor in every bite.

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium630mg26%
Total Carbohydrate31g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar4g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Macaroni Product ( Wheat Flour , Glycerol Monostearate , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate [ Iron ] , Thiamin Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Riboflavin [ Vitamin B2 ] , Folic Acid ) ; Cheese Sauce ( Whey , Part-skim Milk , Milk Protein Concentrate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Maltodextrin , Sodium Phosphate , Salt , Cheddar Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ] , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Canola Oil , Lactic Acid , Sodium Alginate , Sorbic Acid As A Preservative , Annatto [ Color ] , Milkfat , Cheese Culture , Oleoresin Paprika [ Color ] , Enzymes , Natural Flavor , Vitamin A Palmitate ) ; Modified Food Starch , Maltodextrin , Acetylated Monoglycerides , Salt , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Apocarotenal ( Color )

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More