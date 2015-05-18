Ingredients

Enriched Macaroni Product ( Wheat Flour , Glycerol Monostearate , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate [ Iron ] , Thiamin Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Riboflavin [ Vitamin B2 ] , Folic Acid ) ; Cheese Sauce ( Whey , Part-skim Milk , Milk Protein Concentrate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Maltodextrin , Sodium Phosphate , Salt , Cheddar Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ] , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Canola Oil , Lactic Acid , Sodium Alginate , Sorbic Acid As A Preservative , Annatto [ Color ] , Milkfat , Cheese Culture , Oleoresin Paprika [ Color ] , Enzymes , Natural Flavor , Vitamin A Palmitate ) ; Modified Food Starch , Maltodextrin , Acetylated Monoglycerides , Salt , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Apocarotenal ( Color )

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible