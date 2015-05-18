Velveeta Shells & Cheese Cups
Product Details
Dinner time has never been so easy, especially now that you can enjoy Velveeta Low Fat Shells and Cheese. When you try our low fat shells and cheese, you'll get real 2% milk and 100% flavor in every bite.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Macaroni Product ( Wheat Flour , Glycerol Monostearate , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate [ Iron ] , Thiamin Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Riboflavin [ Vitamin B2 ] , Folic Acid ) ; Cheese Sauce ( Whey , Part-skim Milk , Milk Protein Concentrate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Maltodextrin , Sodium Phosphate , Salt , Cheddar Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ] , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Canola Oil , Lactic Acid , Sodium Alginate , Sorbic Acid As A Preservative , Annatto [ Color ] , Milkfat , Cheese Culture , Oleoresin Paprika [ Color ] , Enzymes , Natural Flavor , Vitamin A Palmitate ) ; Modified Food Starch , Maltodextrin , Acetylated Monoglycerides , Salt , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Apocarotenal ( Color )
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More