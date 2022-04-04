Hover to Zoom
Vendange Chardonnay White Wine
Vendange Chardonnay is a full-flavored, balanced delicious wine with some apple and pear notes, along with a hint of toasted oak.
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
