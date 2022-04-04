Hover to Zoom
Vendange Chardonnay White Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008823200182
Located in AISLE 1
Vendange Chardonnay white wine has an inviting aroma of freesia, along with green apple and added layers from oak. It is full-flavored, balanced making it an idea wine for entertaining.
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium7.3mg
Total Carbohydrate3.1g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.4g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
