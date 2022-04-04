Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Vendange Chardonnay White Wine
500 mLUPC: 0008823200316
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
Vendange Chardonnay is a full-flavored white wine with notes of apple and pear and a hint of toasted oak. Inviting aromas of freesia and green apples make this chardonnay wine perfect for on-the-go occasions.
- Inviting aromas of freesia and green apples
- Full-flavored wine with apple and pear notes and a hint of toasted oak
- Your Style of Wine. Anywhere, Anytime.
- Small-format packaging perfect for on-the-go occasions
- 500 mL = three 5.6oz glasses of wine