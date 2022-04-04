Vendange Chardonnay is a full-flavored white wine with notes of apple and pear and a hint of toasted oak. Inviting aromas of freesia and green apples make this chardonnay wine perfect for on-the-go occasions.

500 mL = three 5.6oz glasses of wine