Vendange Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Vendange Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Vendange Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Vendange Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
Vendange Chardonnay White Wine

500 mLUPC: 0008823200316
Located in AISLE 1

Product Details

Vendange Chardonnay is a full-flavored white wine with notes of apple and pear and a hint of toasted oak. Inviting aromas of freesia and green apples make this chardonnay wine perfect for on-the-go occasions.

  • Inviting aromas of freesia and green apples
  • Full-flavored wine with apple and pear notes and a hint of toasted oak
  • Your Style of Wine. Anywhere, Anytime.
  • Small-format packaging perfect for on-the-go occasions
  • 500 mL = three 5.6oz glasses of wine