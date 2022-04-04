Hover to Zoom
Vendange Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008823200225
Purchase Options
Product Details
Vendange Sauvignon Blanc white wine has aromas of grassy citrus and herbs. A character of balanced acid leads into lemongrass and melon flavors that transcend to an enjoyable finish.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More